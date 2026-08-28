Viborg climb joint-top after third straight win at Horsens

Viborg FF on Friday night continued their bright start to the season when they recorded their third successive win by claiming a 3-2 victory away against AC Horsens to become joint leaders of the Danish Superliga with Brondby

Viborg FF are flying high in the Superliga. On Friday, the Central Jutland side secured their third consecutive victory by defeating newly promoted outfit AC Horsens. The home side put up a spirited fight in Horsens, but after an intense, high-scoring match featuring several fine goals, Viborg ultimately prevailed 3-2. The three points put Viborg level with Brondby IF at the top of the Superliga.

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The visitors from Viborg made the better start on Friday evening, creating the match's first major chances after fifteen minutes of play.

First, Srdjan Kuzmic unleashed a shot, but Horsens goalkeeper Matej Delac stood in the way. From the ensuing corner kick, Sami Jalal Karchoud also came close, but Delac was once again up to the task, preventing the home team from falling behind.

Fifteen minutes later, however, Delac was beaten. Charly Nouck delivered a well-placed cross from the left, and Dorian Junior made a smart run into the box and steered the ball into the net.

AC Horsens - Viborg - Player Ratings Flashare

Shortly before halftime, Nouck followed up his excellent assist with a fine contribution of his own. He cut inside from the left flank again, but this time he aimed for goal and scored himself to make it 2–0.

Two minutes into the second half, Horsens found renewed hope when Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan got to a set-piece first and bundled the ball over the line to pull one back.

Just over eight minutes later, Viborg’s Asker Beck capitalized on a rebound to extend the visitors' lead once more.

However, the best goal of the match came from the home side in the 70th minute.

Ivan Milicevic hammered the ball from well outside the box, and Kasper Killerich failed to react quickly enough in the Viborg goal. The shot flew into the net, narrowing the score to 2–3, but Viborg held on for the win.