Toulouse strengthen squad with talented Danish midfielder Thomas Jorgensen in record deal

Toulouse has officially signed 20-year-old Danish midfielder Thomas Jorgensen from Viborg FF for a club-record fee of around €7.5 to €9 million including bonuses. He has agreed to a four-year contract running until June 2030

Superliga club Viborg FF has lost a key talent but gained millions in the process.

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The club announced on its website on Wednesday that its prized asset, Thomas Jorgensen, has been sold to Toulouse, a team in the French top flight.

Football Director Mads Agesen has mixed feelings about the sale, which marks a record deal for the club.

"The timing is right now because Thomas has truly earned this opportunity, and the right club is ready to pay the right price."

"We had hoped to keep him a bit longer, but we also have an obligation to look at the big picture. Hopefully, this transfer will also help ensure that even more players view Viborg as a great place to come and develop," Agesen told the club's website.

The club did not disclose the fee for their star playmaker, but Jorgensen has allegedly been sold for a club-record fee of around €7.5 to €9 million including bonuses.

Jorgensen has been at Viborg since 2024 and is coming off his most complete season, producing five goals and nine assists in all competitions.

The 20-year-old midfielder has played for Viborg for two years, recording 72 appearances, 9 goals, and 13 assists for the green-clad side.

Thomas Jorgensen previously played in FC Copenhagen's youth academy, and the Copenhagen club will also receive a share of the transfer fee.