Brondby legend Ole Bjur sadly passes away after long fight with cancer

The former player and sporting director at Brondby IF, Ole Bjur, has died at the age of 57 following a ten-year battle with cancer, says his older brother Jan Bjur.

Ole Bjur, a long-time former Brondby player, has died. His brother, Jan Bjur, has announced the news on his Facebook profile.

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According to Jan Bjur, his brother had been battling cancer for ten years. Ole Bjur was 57 years old.

"It is very rare for me to post anything here, and this is the last thing I want to write, yet I feel a strong urge to share this with you."

"Last night, Ole—my dear younger brother—passed away after a ten-year battle with cancer. The past year, in particular, was a long, grueling struggle filled with far too much pain", writes Jan Bjur on Facebook.

Ole Bjur played for Brondby for the vast majority of his career, which—in addition to a multitude of matches in the blue-and-yellow kit—included three international appearances for Denmark. Bjur played no less than 284 matches for Brondby and won three Danish titles.

After his playing career, Ole Bjur worked as, among other things, sporting director at Brondby and most recently served as head of sports at the Divisionsforeningen (the Danish League Association).

Professional footballer Peter Bjur, who plays for Esbjerg fB, is Ole Bjur's son.