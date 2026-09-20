Valencia close in on Javier Aguirre deal after Corberan's exit

Valencia are close to agreeing a deal to bring in Javier Aguirre as their new head coach following the call to sack Carlos Corberan.

Corberan was dismissed by club CEO Ron Gourlay as part of a club-wide restructuring of their sporting department.

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The former West Brom boss arrived at Valencia in December 2024, and secured a survival miracle at the end of an extraordinary second half to the 2024/25 campaign.

Last season, he led Los Che to the brink of a shock European qualification, before eventually falling short.

However, that momentum was not maintained at the start of 2026/27, with results going against him and the club under major financial pressure.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim an agreement has now been reached for Aguirre to take charge on a short-term deal until the end of the season following his departure from the Mexico job after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 67-year-old has previously managed in Spain, with Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol, Leganes and Mallorca, and his immediate brief will be to drag Valencia away from relegation danger.