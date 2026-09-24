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Spanish media says Harvey Elliott "must get in shape" as they suggest he is overweight

Spanish media says Harvey Elliott "must get in shape" as they suggest he is overweight
Spanish media says Harvey Elliott "must get in shape" as they suggest he is overweightpressinphoto / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Harvey Elliott has been torn apart by Spanish media as he continues his loan spell with Valencia.

Elliott joined Valencia from Liverpool on 1st September 2026 for the 2026/27 season as game time with the Reds became unlikely under manager Andoni Iraola as he returned from his spell with Aston Villa

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The England international made only four Premier League appearances for the Villans (109 minutes), with just one league start after it was revealed Villa had an obligation to buy him for £35M if he reached 10 league appearances. 

Now, the 23-year-old has managed just 88 minutes across three substitute appearances in La Liga this season as fans worry that the youngster is on a downward spiral despite his incredible potential after years of impressing at Liverpool. 

After a torrid start, Spanish newspaper Marca reports that he “reached away from the limits of the optimal weight for his physique” and “now when he must get in shape” as the international break gets underway. 

Elliott’s lack of fitness may be helped by the arrival of Javier Aguirre, who is set to become the new first-team coach. The former Mexico coach may be seeking to integrate Elliott more into the side as the side sit in the relegation zone, with one win out of seven so far. 

The Liverpool star is under contract until 2028 and has 149 appearances, 15 goals and 21 assists to his name for the Premier League side, where he remains under contract until June 2028. 

Valencia return to action at Racing Santander on October 11th, and Elliott may be part of the first team once more under new manager Aguirre.

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Premier LeagueHarvey ElliottJavier AguirreAndoni IraolaLiverpoolAston VillaValenciaLaLigaFootball transfers

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