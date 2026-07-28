USMNT midfielder Berhalter joins Middlesbrough from Vancouver

Sebastian Berhalter featured for the USA at the World Cup

American midfielder Sebastian Berhalter has ⁠signed a four-year deal with Middlesbrough, the English ‌Championship club announced on Tuesday, ‌after featuring in all ‌five of the USA's ‌World Cup games this summer.

London-born Berhalter joins the second-tier English side from Major ‌League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps, ⁠whom ‌he helped reach the MLS Cup ​final last season with 16 goal involvements.

Advertisement Advertisement

​The 25-year-old played in all five of the USA's ⁠World ​Cup games, providing a goal and an assist in the country's group-stage loss to ‌Turkey.

Berhalter, who scored six goals and added seven assists in MLS this season, is reunited with childhood friend and compatriot Aidan Morris, with whom he spent time at ‌Columbus Crew and with ​the US men's national team.

Berhalter said he has been watching Middlesbrough closely over the past two years and "kind of fell ⁠in love ⁠with the ‌club."

Berhalter's recent player ratings Flashscore

Follow all the transfer news and rumours here.