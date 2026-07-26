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DONE DEAL: Millwall confirm Kyrell Lisbie signing from Peterborough

DONE DEAL: Millwall confirm Kyrell Lisbie signing from Peterborough
DONE DEAL: Millwall confirm Kyrell Lisbie signing from PeterboroughMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Championship Millwall have confirmed the signing of winger Kyrell Lisbie from Peterborough United.

The 22-year-old had only signed a contract extension at Peterborough until 2030 in April but now join Millwall on a "long-term" deal.

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Lisbie scored 14 goals in 51 games in all competitions last season after making the step up to League One from non-league Braintree Town back in 2025.

Millwall director of football Steve Gallen said the club initially tried to sign the winger during the January transfer window.

"Kyrell had a real breakout season last year at Peterborough, with an excellent goals and assists record that speaks for itself," Gallen told the club website.

"He can play left or right-wing, he's quick, direct, and he's got a real hunger to score goals and create chances."

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Kyrell Jeremiah LisbieMillwallPeterboroughChampionshipFootball transfers