Guimaraes has agreed personal terms with Arsenal in deal reportedly worth around £75M

Bruno Guimaraes has agreed to join Arsenal as Newcastle negotiate a price with the Gunners.

On the back of a disappointing season for the Magpies, the Brazilian has been told to report to Newcastle’s preseason camp as links to Arsenal continue to grow this summer.

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Eddie Howe admitted he cannot guarantee Guimarães will stay but praised him as a "brilliant player" this month as fans fear that the midfielder has his mind set on departing the side.

Arsenal are closer than ever to signing Guimarães and a report from talkSPORT, as shared by transfer expert Ben Jacobs, has revealed that personal terms are already agreed between Arsenal and the Brazilian midfielder and an agreement worth around £75M has been reached.

The Gunners are Premier League champions and can offer a strong chance of winning the league again. Guimaraes will know that turning down this opportunity and sticking with a Newcastle side who are without European football could be disastrous for his career.

Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer and fans are furious over how the club has been brutally raided, without world-class players replacing those who have left.

Guimarães reportedly wants his future resolved quickly rather than allowing negotiations to drag on as per reports. As talks continue, fans will be scratching their heads at how the club can let so many of their pivotal first team stars leave as Guimaraes' departure looks inevitable.