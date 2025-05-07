US President Trump suggests "World Cup can be incentive for Russia to end war"

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Russia may be incentivized to end the conflict with Ukraine due to the opportunity to play in the World Cup.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico are set to host the 2026 World Cup, with qualification starting in September 2023, with 45 spots available in addition to the three host nations. Whilst sitting next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump was asked about Russia’s ban in the tournament since the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"I didn't know that. Is that right?" Trump asked.

"That is right," confirmed Infantino.

"They are banned for the time being from playing but we hope that something happens and peace will happen so that Russia can be readmitted."

Trump said: "That's possible. Hey, that could be a good incentive, right?

"We want to get them to stop. We want them to stop. Five thousand young people a week are being killed - it's not even believable."

The US will host 78 of the 104 matches, including the final and despite worries about tariffs and safety, Trump ensured that the tournament will be well run in what is a huge boost for the economy.

"These events will also generate tens of billions of dollars in economic activity for local businesses and create thousands and thousands of jobs for American workers," he claimed, promising that his administration would pull out all the stops to ensure the tournament's success.

"We're going to make sure of it," Trump asserted. "The State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and every part of the U.S. government will be working to ensure that these events are safe and successful. And those traveling to America to watch the competition have a seamless experience during every part of their visit.

"It's going to be very special. Together, we will ensure that the 2026 World Cup will be the best run soccer tournament the world has ever seen."