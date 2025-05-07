Chelsea owners split over stadium project plans: Years away

Chelsea's owners appear split over plans for a new stadium.

Any move from Stamford Bridge may not be seen for another 17 years, states co-owner Todd Boehly.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking with Bloomberg, Boehly conceded: "It's years in the making.

"When we originally bought the club we agreed initially that we had 15 or 20 years to figure this out but it is a big project in a really interesting city like London where there's a lot of constituencies that have an opinion.

"Obviously the number one constituency for us is our fan base and what's going to be the best for Chelsea.

"I think everyone recognises that a club as big as Chelsea should have a stadium that reflects the size of the club and ultimately that's going to be a strategic advantage."

Fresh doubts

Meanwhile, another of Chelsea's owners, Hansjorg Wyss, has questioned whether the stadium project will ever get off the ground.

"If it's going to happen, I don't know. It's a lot of obstacles. Right now we don't have one person who drives that project, that's what we need," the Swiss billionaire said.

"The meetings, the directors meetings that I saw, we don't have one person who said 'I'm going to make it happen, it's not going to happen'."

"