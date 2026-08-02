UEFA weigh legal action against FIFA president Infantino

European football governing body UEFA has threatened to take legal action against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the FIFA Forward Enterprise plans.

The world governing body FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, announced plans to create a commercial subsidiary, the FIFA Forward Enterprise, that would run its biggest events, including the World Cup and Club World Cup.

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FIFA would be open to minority private investment under a plan that Infantino said would "turbocharge the development of the game globally" by raising up to $4.2 billion for the company, valued at $20 billion.

FIFA withdrew the proposal after severe backlash, including from UEFA, which unanimously boycotted all FIFA tournaments as long as the plan was on the table. UEFA welcomed the withdrawal of the plans, but still declared a loss of confidence in FIFA and president Infantino.

In a letter published by British newspaper The Telegraph, UEFA have threatened to take legal action against Gianni Infantino if any evidence of the 'FFE' plans is destroyed.

"UEFA hereby gives formal notice that it is actively considering legal action, arbitration, and/or regulatory complaints arising out of and in connection with the FFE plan proposed by FIFA and all related matters as further described below," the letter reads.

"You and FIFA are required to take immediate steps to identify, locate, and preserve all documents and electronically stored information described in this notice that are in your or FIFA’s possession, custody, or control. These obligations arise independently of any internal retention policy you or your organisation maintain and supersede any routine document destruction or deletion policies that would otherwise apply."

President Infantino is under big pressure to resign, with UEFA calling for new leadership and CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani being tipped to step forward as a potential successor to the Italian-Swiss executive.

Five days' notice

UEFA continued the letter by doubling down on the pressure put on Infantino by itself, AFC, and CONCACAF.

"UEFA – as well as other confederations, FIFA member associations and football stakeholders – has strongly condemned the FFE plan in the strongest terms as fundamentally incompatible with the proper governance of football. Given that proceedings are reasonably anticipated, you are obliged to preserve all relevant materials (as defined below) with immediate effect.

"UEFA puts you on formal notice that any destruction, deletion, alteration, concealment, or loss of relevant materials following receipt of this notice – or following any earlier date on which you were, or reasonably should have been, aware that proceedings were anticipated – may constitute spoliation of evidence."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino REUTERS/Henry Romero

Infantino has been given the choice by UEFA earlier in the week to either resign or face a vote of no-confidence, which, by the total number of FIFA members that belong to confederations that openly rejected the proposal, would see Infantino be effectively removed from office.

UEFA has given Infantino a five-day period to meet its demands.

"UEFA requests that you acknowledge receipt of this notice in writing within five (5) business days of the date hereof, and confirm in that acknowledgment: (i) that you have received and understood this notice; (ii) that you have taken immediate steps to preserve relevant materials as required; (iii) the identity of the officer or individual responsible for overseeing compliance with this notice within your organization; (iv) whether you are aware of any relevant materials that have already been destroyed or deleted, in which case full particulars should be provided."