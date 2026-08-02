McCowatt furious over blocked MLS move and fan backlash

26-year old winger Callum McCowatt who took part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is furious with the Silkeborg management for not allowing him to co complete a transfer to Minnesota United in the North American MLS. Callum McCowatt is also upset with fans who displayed their dissatisfaction with the New Zealand international on a controversial banner during the match against FC Copenhagen on Sunday.

MLS club Minnesota United FC has submitted a multi-million-dollar bid for Silkeborg IF winger Callum McCowatt. McCowatt is eager to make the move to America, but has now publicly expressed frustration after Silkeborg rejected the offer and labeled him not for sale. The Silkeborg fans on Sunday launched a banner blaming McCowatt for his wishes to leave the club.

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"Fans perhaps shouldn't believe everything they read before putting up banners. It’s quite disrespectful to me, because I do everything for the fans, and I love playing for them."

"I don't think they should question my commitment to the club. It’s disrespectful. Of course, I would like to play for a bigger club, but people should never be angry with someone for wanting to reach a higher level", says Mccowatt to Bold.dk.

In an interview with Viaplay, the attacking player also lashed out at Silkeborg's management. "They (Minnesota) made a bid for me, but the club said no. The club has said that I’m not for sale, so... what can you do?"

"Between January and now, I was told that the perfect time for a sale would be after the World Cup. Silkeborg is the kind of club where you join, and they tell you that if you perform well, you can take the next step. Then, all of a sudden, they say 'wait'—that it has to wait until the next transfer window."

"Only because they can't recruit new players. That’s a major problem at the club. There are probably players who don't want to come here because they can see how hard it is to leave again. I’ve probably said too much already, but it is what it is," he told Viaplay.

27-year-old McCowatt has recorded 28 goals and 12 assists in 108 matches for Silkeborg.