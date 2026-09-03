Ueda strikes as Ancelotti’s Lille edge Toulouse to stay unbeaten

Toulouse boss Jens Berthel Askou is still searching for his first victory in charge after watching his side pay the ultimate price for spurning a raft of opportunities in a 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat against LOSC Lille.

A shaky Toulouse start to the season saw them post their joint-lowest points return after two games of a top-flight campaign this century, but they didn’t start this game like a side low on confidence.

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A front-footed approach from the hosts almost yielded an opening goal inside the first five minutes when Cristian Casseres rattled the crossbar from distance.

And their pressure was unrelenting at times, with Santiago Hidalgo next to test Lille’s resolve midway through the first half when his thunderous left-footed drive from 25 yards forced a strong one-handed save from Berke Ozer.

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Having weathered the early storm and grown into the game a little, the visitors nearly shot themselves in the foot when, under pressure from Jacen Russell-Rowe, Nathan Ngoy appeared to handle in the area.

In a huge let-off for Les Dogues, Mathieu Vernice decided it wasn’t enough to award a penalty after a lengthy check of the pitchside monitor.

However, that only seemed to galvanise Les Violets, who created two gilt-edged chances before half-time when Ozer first denied Hidalgo from point-blank range before Russell-Rowe was thwarted one-on-one by the busy Lille stopper.

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Lille boss Davide Ancelotti’s frustration was evident at half-time when he opted to make a double change, and although that didn’t particularly help them get on the front foot, it did at least stem the Toulouse flow.

Momentum was hard to come by for either side after the break, but it was still the hosts who looked more likely to break the deadlock, coming close midway through the second half when Rasmus Nicolaisen climbed highest inside the area to head over an outswinging corner.

Toulouse were brutally made to pay for missing their chances a little over 15 minutes from time as Ayase Ueda nipped in at the front post, turning home Romain Perraud’s cross at the second attempt.

The scores ought to have been levelled instantly when Ueda’s former teammate at Feyenoord last season, Casper Tengstedt, raced clear on goal, only to dink over the crossbar.

That proved to be the last chance Toulouse had to avoid slumping to back-to-back home defeats for the first time since April 2025, as Lille held on to secure a fifth successive head-to-head victory - they remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Berke Ozer (Lille)

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