Mason Greenwood under investigation by UEFA as Fenerbahce release damning statement

UEFA have announced disciplinary proceedings against Mason Greenwood as Fenerbahce release a statement this week.

Fenerbahce SK reached the UEFA Champions League (UCL) for the first time since 2008/09 thanks as they grabbed a 2-1 over Ligue 1 side Lyon last month.

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Following the final whistle, several members of the Lyon crowd attempted to gain access to the pitch while the Fenerbahce players were celebrating.

This came after Matteo Guendouzi reportedly teased the Lyon fans who were clearly frustrated with the midfielder who is known for winding up rival crowds.

Speaking after the game, Guendouzi claimed he had been disrespected by home supporters:

"You know, when you've got 60,000 people insulting your family, your mum, your children, even before the match - and nobody from the refereeing team tells the stadium to be quiet.

"Because I know that in France, when this sort of thing happens, there comes a point where they'll speak to the supporters and the match might be stopped. For 90 minutes - even longer if you count the warm-up - they were insulting my family.”

Greenwood also joined in on the antics and Fenerbahce have now confirmed that the pair are under investigation from UEFA as the Turkish giants released a statement on Thursday.

"Following the UEFA Champions League Play-Off Round second leg match, UEFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against our players Mattéo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood, as well as against our club.

"Our club will present the necessary defences before the relevant UEFA bodies to protect the rights and interests of our players and Fenerbahce. All necessary information, documents, and defences will be submitted to UEFA, and developments are being closely monitored by our club. We inform the public accordingly."

After a gigantic brawl broke out between the Fenerbahce and Lyon players, Greenwood and Guendouzi could be punished. The pair could miss the opening clash with Roma in one week’s time as they kick off their European campaign.