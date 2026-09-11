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Nice target Ghana defender Seidu after Mendy injury blow

Nice target Ghana defender Seidu after Mendy injury blow
Nice target Ghana defender Seidu after Mendy injury blowČTK / AP / Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

OGC Nice are considering a move for Rennes defender Alidu Seidu, with the Ghana international emerging as a potential solution following Antoine Mendy’s serious injury.

L’Equipe reports that Nice have made the 26-year-old a priority target and could sign him despite the closure of the French transfer window on September 1. 

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French clubs can recruit a ‘joker’ under certain conditions, including when a player suffers a severe injury. 

Mendy sustained an ACL injury during last weekend’s draw against Le Mans, allowing Nice to explore the market.

Nice are waiting for their owners, INEOS, to approve their transfer budget before making an approach.

A loan deal with an option to buy could be negotiated. Seidu’s Rennes contract runs until 2029.

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Alidu SeiduAntoine MendyGhanaNiceRennesFootball transfers

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