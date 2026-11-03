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U17 World Cup: Brazil coach wary of Nigeria threat ahead of semi-final

U17 World Cup: Brazil coach wary of Nigeria threat ahead of semi-final
U17 World Cup: Brazil coach wary of Nigeria threat ahead of semi-finalProfimedia

Brazil U-17 women’s head coach Rilany Silva has acknowledged the difficult challenge awaiting her side against Nigeria in Wednesday’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup semi-final.

The South Americans will battle the Flamingos for a place in the final, with both teams enjoying impressive campaigns.

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Nigeria recovered from an opening 2-1 defeat to Poland, recording consecutive victories over Puerto Rico, DPR Korea, Mexico and Venezuela to reach the last four.

The South Americans, meanwhile, remain unbeaten, having demonstrated their attacking prowess throughout the tournament.

Despite her side’s impressive form, Silva insists Nigeria’s physical strength, endurance and resilience make them formidable opponents in the crucial encounter.

“I’m expecting an extremely difficult match. Nigeria are a very physical team,” Silva told FIFA.

“By the 90th minute, they’ll probably still be running as if it were the fifth. We’ll need to be very strategic with our game plan to find ways to hurt Nigeria.”

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