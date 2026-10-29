Nigeria beat Mexico to set up U17 World Cup tie with Venezuela

Nigeria secured their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup following a 2-1 victory over Mexico at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Sale on Thursday. Goals from Oluebube Umejiaku and Mary Dunstan proved crucial for the Flamingos as they continued their impressive resurgence in Morocco.

Captain Citlalli Reyes came close to breaking the deadlock on two occasions, seeing one effort deflected behind before goalkeeper Jane Ijirigho denied her in a one-on-one situation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Akeem Busari’s side gradually settled into the contest and made their growing confidence count five minutes before half-time.

The Mexicans failed to deal with a searching delivery from Esther Stephen, allowing Umejiaku to seize possession and fire an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

The breakthrough handed the Nigerian a slim advantage at the interval and shifted the momentum firmly in their favour.

Match momentum Flashscore

In the second half, the Flamingos maintained their composure to frustrate Mexico's attempts to restore parity while searching for opportunities to extend their lead.

Their persistence paid off in the 71st minute when Kanyinsola Yusuf's cross was only partially cleared by the Mexican defence. Dunstan reacted quickest to the loose ball, smashing home to double Nigeria's advantage and put her team firmly in control.

Despite looking dead and buried, Mexico refused to give up, and they reduced the deficit deep into stoppage time through Emily Delgado.

Despite the late scare, Nigeria held firm to secure a hard-fought victory and advance to the quarter-finals.

Match stats Flashscore

The Flamingos made a stuttering start in the competition following a 2-1 defeat to Poland. However, they bounced back with victories over Puerto Rico and reigning champions North Korea.

That win also ended the Asians’ impressive 18-match unbeaten run in regulation time at the U17 Women's World Cup, stretching back to 2018.

Nigeria will now turn their attention to Sunday's quarter-final showdown against Venezuela at the Mohammed VI Football Academy.

The Venezuelans secured their last-eight berth with an impressive victory over reigning European champions Germany.