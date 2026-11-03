Sunderland hand Man City hat-trick hero Brobbey new contract

Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Sunderland have confirmed that Dutch international Brian Brobbey has signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at the Stadium of Light until 2031.

The 24-year-old striker has established himself as an influential figure in Regis Le Bris’ squad since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2025.

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Renowned for his physical strength, pace and attacking prowess, Brobbey has delivered several impressive performances for the Black Cats.

His standout moment came in September when he scored a sensational hat-trick against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The achievement made him Sunderland’s first Premier League hat-trick scorer since Jermain Defoe in 2016.

“I’m really happy with the confidence the club has shown in me. Since I arrived, I’ve felt the ambition here, and I want to keep growing and improving as a player,” he told club media.

“Representing Sunderland in the Premier League is both an honour and a privilege. Having played my part in helping this club qualify for European competition is something I’m incredibly proud of. It’s an achievement that will always be part of the club’s history.

“I know I still can be a better version of myself, and that’s what motivates me every day. I want to score goals, help the team and give our fans something to be proud of.”