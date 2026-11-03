Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Jose Mourinho changes Trent stance after Santander 'masterclass'

Simeone rallies behind Lookman ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel tragically dies following collision with goalkeeper

Rio Ferdinand says Man Utd should regret missing out on one Arsenal star: He's that good!

Most read on Flashscore News

Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel dies following collision with goalkeeper

FIFA to give members access to documents regarding scrapped World Cup sell-off plan

After breakthrough year, Eala remembers 'shocking' realisation to Tour life

Sundowns’ 16-year unbeaten home record put to the test by Golden Arrows

Sunderland hand Man City hat-trick hero Brobbey new contract

Sunderland hand Man City hat-trick hero Brobbey new contract
Sunderland hand Man City hat-trick hero Brobbey new contractEvery Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Sunderland have confirmed that Dutch international Brian Brobbey has signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at the Stadium of Light until 2031.

The 24-year-old striker has established himself as an influential figure in Regis Le Bris’ squad since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Renowned for his physical strength, pace and attacking prowess, Brobbey has delivered several impressive performances for the Black Cats.

His standout moment came in September when he scored a sensational hat-trick against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The achievement made him Sunderland’s first Premier League hat-trick scorer since Jermain Defoe in 2016.

“I’m really happy with the confidence the club has shown in me. Since I arrived, I’ve felt the ambition here, and I want to keep growing and improving as a player,” he told club media. 

“Representing Sunderland in the Premier League is both an honour and a privilege. Having played my part in helping this club qualify for European competition is something I’m incredibly proud of. It’s an achievement that will always be part of the club’s history.

“I know I still can be a better version of myself, and that’s what motivates me every day. I want to score goals, help the team and give our fans something to be proud of.”

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueBrian BrobbeySunderlandManchester CityFootball transfers

Related Articles

The Verdict: Hackett 'amazed' and 'disappointed' by decision making over the weekend

Clinical Coventry stroll to win to keep Sunderland rooted to the bottom

Who's Missing: Chelsea duo Lacroix and Joao Pedro out for huge Man Utd clash