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Coach Adarkwa proud of Black Maidens despite U17 World Cup exit

Ghana lost 1-0 to Japan in the quarter-finals of the U17 Women's World Cup
Ghana lost 1-0 to Japan in the quarter-finals of the U17 Women's World CupGhana Football Association

Black Maidens head coach Nana Joe Adarkwa has expressed pride in his players despite Ghana's elimination from the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026 following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Japan in the quarter-finals.

Ghana's campaign came to an end at the Mohammed VI Football Complex - Pitch 1 after Nanami Kurita scored the only goal of the contest in the 54th minute.

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Despite the disappointment, Adarkwa praised his players for their efforts and vowed to address the team's weaknesses ahead of future competitions.

"I am proud of the ladies. They did their best and played their hearts out, but it wasn't enough. I have to congratulate the Japanese. We will work on our weaknesses and come back stronger," he said.

The Black Maidens went into the quarter-final with two significant absentees. Captain Seidatu Wahab missed the match through injury, with Osman Rafia taking over the armband, while Hajara Adam was suspended following her red card in the Round of 16 victory over Argentina.

Mavis Koah and Kpentey Belinda were brought into the starting line-up as Ghana sought to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Adarkwa's side defended resolutely in the first half, frustrating Japan with their organisation, but the Asian side eventually found a breakthrough nine minutes after the restart.

A ricochet from Yuka Kishida's attempt fell into the path of Kurita, who finished from close range to give Japan the lead.

Ghana pushed for an equaliser but struggled to break down a disciplined Japanese side that controlled possession and protected its advantage until the final whistle.

The defeat ends a campaign in which the Black Maidens showed resilience, particularly in their Round of 16 encounter against Argentina, where they progressed on penalties despite playing with 10 players.

Although their hopes of reaching the semi-finals have ended, Ghana leave the tournament having secured a place among the last eight teams, with Jessica Appiah, Cynthia Obinsrewuo, Osman Rafia and Belinda Marku Aklie among the notable performers.

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