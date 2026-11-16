Legendary commentator Martin Tyler believes England are ready to end their long wait for international glory following Sunday's 3-2 Nations League victory over Spain in Madrid.

The 81-year-old praised Thomas Tuchel's side for their impressive opening hour, praising goalkeeper James Trafford's crucial contribution.

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The Three Lions’ victory ended Spain's 43-match unbeaten run and avenged September's defeat at Wembley.

Tyler, who has commentated on more than 350 England matches, believes Euro 2028 on home soil presents a golden opportunity for the Three Lions to finally secure another major international trophy.

"That was a very impressive England performance. For an hour, it was almost perfection,” he told Sky Sports.

“And then, of course, it became what 11 against 10 should be, but isn't always. To be fair to Spain, they came up with some really important questions that England had to deal with.

"We talk a lot about Old Trafford, we should be talking about young Trafford now. I think that will be seen as the day where he announced whether he would replace Jordan Pickford as a fine goalkeeper.”