Simon says England "were superior" to Spain and the 3-2 loss "serves as a lesson"

Unai Simon has opened up on Spain's defeat to England, which has left a sour taste in his mouth.

England produced a sensational victory over world champions Spain in Madrid on Sunday night as goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White secured all three points.

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The reigning world and European champions hadn't lost a competitive game in 43 matches, but now finish second behind England in their Nations League group, a finish which has stunned the side.

Tuchel was asked whether it was the best performance of his time in charge. “Yes,” he said as the Three Lions advance to the Nations League quarter-final.

Speaking after the final whistle, Simon admitted that Spain must learn from the defeat as England outplayed his side on home soil.

"Tonight, they were superior to us; they employed a very aggressive one-on-one approach. Of course, we needed to keep trying until the very end, and we did fight, but this serves as a lesson on what we need to improve. Since these aren't knockout stages yet, we can learn from this and aim to perform better in March.

"Ever since the World Cup, we had been conceding very few chances - if we look at the 'expected goals' statistics that are popular these days. Gradually that figure has increased, and we've ended up conceding more. The intensity present at the World Cup isn't quite the same here; the game is played with more freedom, and we need to learn from our mistakes. It's better that this happens now, so we can improve in March."

This was arguably Thomas Tuchel's biggest result as England manager and his side will now seek to win the Nations League before Euro 2028 and the World Cup in 2030.