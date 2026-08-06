Twente’s path to Europe via the Conference League explained

After a one-year absence, FC Twente could return to the main draw of a European competition. Flashscore takes you through the road the Tukkers will need to take to get there.

After a strong fourth-place finish in the Dutch Eredivisie, FC Twente qualified for the UEFA Europa League qualifiers. It gives the Tukkers the chance to make a second European appearance since 2012.

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FC Twente also qualified for the UEFA Europa League in 2024 and kicked off their main draw with a famous 1-1 draw away at Manchester United. Their campaign ended in the first round of the knockouts, with Bodo/Glimt beating FC Twente 6-4 on aggregate.

Though they're no frequent flyers in modern times, FC Twente are no strangers to the competition, having made the final of the 1974/75 UEFA Cup. The Eredivisie outfit lost 5-1 on aggregate to the mighty Borussia Monchengladbach, led by Jupp Heynckes and Berti Vogts.

Following FC Twente's elimination from the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, Flashscore maps out FC Twente's route to the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

FC Twente's road to the UEFA Conference League

Second qualifying round (UEFA Europa League)

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, FC Twente faced Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.

Formerly led by Pascal Jansen and Ricardo Moniz, Ferencvaros finished second in the Hungarian NB I, just one point behind champions Gyor. Ferencvaros also won the Hungarian Cup, beating Zalaegerszeg 1-0 after extra time, courtesy of a goal from Belgian defender Toon Raemaekers.

Ferencvaros kept FC Twente in check in both games, winning in Enschede before surviving with ten men for over an hour and keeping Twente to a 2-2 draw in Budapest, thus demoting the Tukkers to the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Thursday, July 23rd: FC Twente - Ferencvaros (HUN) (1-2)

Thursday, July 30th: Ferencvaros (HUN) - FC Twente (2-2)

Third qualifying round (UEFA Conference League)

If FC Twente lose to Ferencvaros, they'll enter the third round of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers and face FC DAC 1904.

Slovakian side FC DAC 1904 finished second in the 2025/26 Nike Liga and are perhaps most well-known for their disqualification from the Conference League qualifiers in 2025, based on UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

FC Twente bounced back from their disappointing UEFA Europa League elimination in might fashion, beating FC DAC 1904 6-0 in Enschede, courtesy of goals from Mats Rots, Marko Pjaca, Daouda Weidmann, Max Bruns, Ramiz Zerrouki, and Robin Propper.

Thursday, August 6th: FC Twente- FC DAC 1904 (SLK) (6-0)

Thursday, August 13th: FC DAC 1904 (SLK) - FC Twente (18.00 CEST)

Play-offs

If FC Twente qualify for the play-offs of the UEFA Conference League, they will face the winner of the third-round matchup between Dynamo Kyiv from Ukraine and Qarabag from Azerbaijan.

Dynamo Kyiv finished fourth in the Ukrainian Premjer Liha last season, 15 points behind champions Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainians beat Romanian side Universitatea Cluj after penalties in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, but were eliminated in the second round by PAOK, who won 5-2 on aggregate

Qarabag finished as runners-up in the Azerbaijan Premier League after winning the league in 11 of the prior 12 seasons, finishing nine points behind Sabah. Qarabag beat Icelandic outfit Vestri 6-0 in the first round of UEFA Europa League qualifiers this season, but lost on penalties to CSKA Sofia in the second round.b

Thursday, August 20th: FC Twente/FC DAC 1904 (SLK) - Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)/Qarabag (AZE) (time t.b.d.)

Thursday, August 27th: Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)/Qarabag (AZE) - FC Twente/FC DAC 1904 (SLK) (time t.b.d.)