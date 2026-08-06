FC Twente cruise past Dunajska Streda to near play-offs

Eredivisie side FC Twente all but qualified for the UEFA Conference League play-offs by beating Slovakian side Dunajska Streda 6-0 on Thursday evening.

A week after being eliminated from the UEFA Europa League by Ferencvaros, FC Twente manager John van den Brom changed his side in four places, giving Max Bruns, Robin Propper, Daouda Weidmann, and Marko Pjaca spots in the starting XI instead of Ruud Nijstad, Stav Lemkin, Thomas van den Belt, and Kristian Hlynsson.

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made their presence in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers known when Daan Rots opened the scoring after just seven minutes. Sondre Orjasaeter dribbled into the box and delivered an inviting cross at the back post, where Rots headed it in.

Twente's fiery start continued when former Croatian international Pjaca steered the ball into Aljaz Ivacic's bottom corner and doubled the hosts' lead inside 11 minutes.

After Dunajska Streda narrowly missed Lars Unnerstall's goal, FC Twente continued their efforts to put the game to bed via Rots, who found Ivacic on his way to the 3-0.

The Slovakian visitors did what they could, but couldn't put Twente in trouble and conceded a third instead when Daouda Weidmann calmly rolled the ball in the Slovakian net just past half-time. Max Bruns added to the visitors' hurt, tapping in the 4-0 just minutes after Weidmann's goal.

Ramiz Zerrouki all but secured qualification for the UEFA Conference League play-offs with the 5-0 - a deflected shot that teetered into the net. Club captain Robin Propper put it beyond all doubt, heading in the 6-0 with just over 10 minutes to go.

Dunajska Streda created minor chances towards the final whistle, but it was all FC Twente in Enschede, where the Slovaks were beaten 6-0 and will have to pull off a miracle to keep FC Twente from qualifying for the play-offs on Thursday, August 13th.

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