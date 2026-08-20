Twente face uphill task after narrow home defeat to Qarabag

Qarabag's Kady Borges (#20) scores the only goal of the match against FC Twente

FC Twente left themselves with a big task after losing 1-0 to Azerbaijani giants Qarabag at home on Thursday.

FC Twente were looking to redeem themselves after a disappointing 3-3 draw away at Dunajska Streda in their away leg of the third round of UEFA Conference League qualifying. With Wout Weghorst still as the team's starting striker, Twente faced Qarabag as their final hurdle to reach the League Phase.

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An even first half saw neither side create many chances, with Qarabag recording slightly more possession and Twente trying their luck and testing goalkeeper Martin Ziomislic more often, to no avail.

Qarabag broke the deadlock seven minutes after half-time - Marko Pjaca lost the ball in midfield, allowing Jaly Mouaddib to freely rush down the left wing and deliver a cross to Musa Qurbanly, who laid it off to Kady Borges for a quick and efficient goal.

It was all FC Twente following Qarabag's goal, with Daouda Weidmann and Bart van Rooij coming closest to the equaliser, but failing to put Twente on the board.

A similarly lacklustre final offensive saw FC Twente held to a 1-0 loss by Qarabag, who will defend their lead in Agdam next week on Thursday, August 27th.

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore