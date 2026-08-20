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Brighton held by Tromso in Conference League play-off first leg

Brighton held by Tromso in Conference League play-off first leg
Brighton held by Tromso in Conference League play-off first legNTB, NTB / Alamy / Profimedia

Brighton were held to a goalless draw by Tromso in Norway but will take confidence into the second leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off at the Amex.

The Seagulls dominated possession and registered 25 shots, with six on target, but struggled to break down the hosts’ disciplined low block. 

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Ibrahim Osman, Georginio Rutter, Yasin Ayari and Luka Vuskovic all went close, while Tromso goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard produced several impressive saves. 

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was largely untested but made a crucial second-half stop from Heine Asen Larsen after the forward beat the offside trap. 

Tromso defender Isak Vadebu later missed a golden opportunity to win the match, firing wide with only Verbruggen to beat. 

Brighton will now look to finish the job at home and secure their place in the Conference League group stage.

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Conference LeagueYasin AyariIbrahim OsmanBrightonTromsoPremier League

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