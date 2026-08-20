Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Rashford makes no.10 shirt decision ahead of Man United return

Rossi says Rashford doesn't belong at Man Utd and it would be best for everyone if he left

Danny Murphy predicts only one team can stop Arsenal: I look at the firepower they have...

Joao Pedro replaces Delap as Chelsea's new no.9

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Spurs targeting Man City pair, Liverpool have bid rejected for Minteh

No Puso, no party: How Lewandowski is helping red-hot South African score goals

Messi scores first goal since father's death in draw with Philadelphia

FC Midtjylland near Conference League spot after Rijeka win

FC Midtjylland's Cho Gue-Sung rise high to head home FC Midtjyllands opening goal
FC Midtjylland's Cho Gue-Sung rise high to head home FC Midtjyllands opening goalCredit: ČTK / AP / Johnny Pedersen

FC Midtjylland took a huge step towards qualifying for the league phase of the Conference League when they cruised past Croatian Rijeka with a 2-0 win, which puts them in solid control before the return leg in the playoff round next week.

FC Midtjylland is closing in on a spot in the Conference League group stage. With a 2-0 home victory over Rijeka—who qualified for the tournament after finishing fourth in the Croatian league last season—the team is in a solid position heading into next week's return leg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Thursday, the home side largely dominated the first half. The hosts held the physical advantage, and at times, Rijeka was pushed deep into their own half.

Meanwhile, right-winger Dario Osorio was in fine form, showcasing his abilities to any scouts watching from the stands. Another key asset, Franculino, also made his mark during a decisive moment.

After a long throw-in in the 20th minute, he received the ball from Osorio inside the box; instead of shooting, he executed a beautiful chip towards the far post where Cho Gue-sung rose high to head the ball home, putting Midtjylland 1-0 up. It was the South Korean's first goal since scoring with a header against Nottingham Forest in March.

FC Midtjylland - Rijeka
FC Midtjylland - RijekaFlashare

In the interim, the 28-year-old forward had played 17 matches and logged over 1,100 minutes without getting on the scoresheet for FC Midtjylland. Defenders Magnus Jensen and Rasmus Nissen Kristensen also had headed attempts, while Rijeka occasionally ventured into the home side's half whenever the hosts became too passive.

Midtjylland doubled their lead early in the second half, thanks to the involvement of substitutes Sofus Johannesen and Stanley Iheanacho, who had replaced Franculino and Valdemar Byskov.

The Nigerian Iheanacho made a strong run into space and nearly dribbled past the Rijeka goalkeeper; however, the ball came loose, allowing Johannesen to step in and fire it into the net.

Two other substitutes, Kjell Wätjen and Friday Etim, came close to extending the lead to 3–0, but the home side ultimately settled for a controlled 2–0 victory following a solid performance.

Mentions
Conference LeagueRijekaMidtjyllandDario OsorioFranculinoStanley IheanachoSofus Johannesen

Related Articles

FC Copenhagen held by Finnish outsiders in goalless draw

Man City enquire about Liverpool target Adam Wharton but told midfielder is not for sale

Midtjylland held again as Tullberg’s men draw at Lyngby