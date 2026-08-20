FC Midtjylland near Conference League spot after Rijeka win

FC Midtjylland took a huge step towards qualifying for the league phase of the Conference League when they cruised past Croatian Rijeka with a 2-0 win, which puts them in solid control before the return leg in the playoff round next week.

FC Midtjylland is closing in on a spot in the Conference League group stage. With a 2-0 home victory over Rijeka—who qualified for the tournament after finishing fourth in the Croatian league last season—the team is in a solid position heading into next week's return leg.

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On Thursday, the home side largely dominated the first half. The hosts held the physical advantage, and at times, Rijeka was pushed deep into their own half.

Meanwhile, right-winger Dario Osorio was in fine form, showcasing his abilities to any scouts watching from the stands. Another key asset, Franculino, also made his mark during a decisive moment.

After a long throw-in in the 20th minute, he received the ball from Osorio inside the box; instead of shooting, he executed a beautiful chip towards the far post where Cho Gue-sung rose high to head the ball home, putting Midtjylland 1-0 up. It was the South Korean's first goal since scoring with a header against Nottingham Forest in March.

FC Midtjylland - Rijeka Flashare

In the interim, the 28-year-old forward had played 17 matches and logged over 1,100 minutes without getting on the scoresheet for FC Midtjylland. Defenders Magnus Jensen and Rasmus Nissen Kristensen also had headed attempts, while Rijeka occasionally ventured into the home side's half whenever the hosts became too passive.

Midtjylland doubled their lead early in the second half, thanks to the involvement of substitutes Sofus Johannesen and Stanley Iheanacho, who had replaced Franculino and Valdemar Byskov.

The Nigerian Iheanacho made a strong run into space and nearly dribbled past the Rijeka goalkeeper; however, the ball came loose, allowing Johannesen to step in and fire it into the net.

Two other substitutes, Kjell Wätjen and Friday Etim, came close to extending the lead to 3–0, but the home side ultimately settled for a controlled 2–0 victory following a solid performance.