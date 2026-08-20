Rossi says Rashford doesn't belong at Man Utd and it would be best for everyone if he left

Former Manchester United and Newcastle forward Giuseppe Rossi has suggested that Marcus Rashford depart this summer

Rashford has returned to his boyhood club after two loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona where he thrived away from the Red Devils.

Advertisement Advertisement

He made his first United appearance in around 20 months against AC Milan in pre-season and is expected to keep the no.14 shirt under manager Michael Carrick who is keen to reintergrate the winger back into his side.

"He's a very good player, and I think if you're going to have a career over 10 or 15 years, there's going to be times when things go in a direction and maybe a different direction.”

Is Rashford staying a good idea?

United are now planning with Rashford rather than trying to push him out but Rossi spoke with BetBrothers about how this may not be the best idea for both parties.

“Rashford needs to go to another club for his own sake. I think his time as a United player has run its course. It’s very interesting that Barcelona didn’t keep him because I thought he was a pretty good player for them, and a good fit for how they play in the end.

“I don’t think he feels like a United player anymore, he doesn’t have that mentality, and you don’t want those sorts of players around your club, bringing down what you’re trying to build. It would be the best thing for everyone if they could all move on quickly this summer.

“Could Rashford go and reinvent himself in Italy as Scott McTominay has? It’s an interesting idea but I don’t see him thriving in Serie A. The league is too tactical. I think Rashford still fits the English way of playing best, although truthfully he did well at Barcelona.

“He needs a move to another Premier League club this summer, and it would be cool to see him at a side like Tottenham or Everton. He needs a club where he’ll be given the chance to feel free to play his way and bring the team back some glory. He would do well in that sort of environment.”

Rashford has not featured in any competition for the Red Devils since December 2024 but he could return as United face Hull City away from home in their opening clash this Saturday.