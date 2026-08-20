FC Copenhagen held by Finnish outsiders in goalless draw

FC Copenhagen was left to settle for a goalless draw against Finnish outsiders Inter Turku in the first leg of their playoff clash in the qualification for the Conference League

As has often been the case early in the season, the performance wasn't spectacular, but FC Copenhagen secured the result they came for in the away leg against Inter Turku—the first leg of the playoff round for a spot in the Conference League's league phase.

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The match in Finland ended 0-0, and despite the lackluster performance, the visitors now hold a favorable position to decide the tie on home turf at Parken in a week's time.

Although FC Copenhagen were clear favorites going into the match, the Finnish hosts had the majority of possession, creating a few good opportunities—particularly in the first half.

Bo Svensson's side adopted a cautious approach, which normally would have meant their defensive lines were well-organized.

Inter Turku - FC Copenhagen Flashare

However, defensive sloppiness—both in possession and in marking—allowed the Finns to find openings. This resulted in two good chances for striker Alie Conteh late in the first half.

First, he struck a volley from the edge of the box, forcing goalkeeper Alex Rúnarsson to pull off a fine save.

The second chance, just minutes later, was even better. Conteh found himself completely unmarked just a few meters from the goal line following a cross, but his header went straight at Rúnarsson.

The halftime break came at a welcome time for the visitors, allowing them to tighten up their organization. At the same time, the Copenhagen side gradually began to exert greater control over the game.

Towards the end, the match unfolded much as one might have expected it to for the majority of the game.

FC Copenhagen took charge, pinning Inter Turku back towards their own goal.

However, the attacking tools needed to unlock the Finnish defense seemed to have been left back in the Danish capital. And as Robert Silva—the squad's only true winger—also put in a poor performance, the two teams will start from scratch in the return leg.