Rashford makes no.10 shirt decision ahead of Man United return

Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United after an 18-month absence and is reportedly ready to make a fresh start under Michael Carrick.

The England forward has decided against asking for his iconic No.10 shirt back, showing respect for current holder Matheus Cunha.

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According to The Sun, Rashford is expected to take the vacant No.14 shirt, which he wore during his loan spell at Barcelona. He spent the previous 18 months on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The Sun reports that Rashford’s decision reflects his desire to avoid disrupting Cunha’s status as he works to rebuild trust with Carrick, the coaching staff and supporters.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive Barcelona spell, scoring 14 goals and providing 15 assists in 49 appearances. He will now look to earn a regular starting role at Old Trafford.