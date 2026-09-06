Maitland-Niles snatches sensational late draw as Everton hold Man United

Ainsley Maitland-Niles netted a world-class 96th-minute equaliser on his Everton debut to rescue a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, stretching their unbeaten start to the campaign into a fourth game.

Toxicity was in the air at Hill Dickinson Stadium after a disappointing end to the transfer window for Everton, and a quick United start almost soured the mood further.

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Luke Shaw’s marauding run down the left culminated with a cross which found Bryan Mbeumo at the far post and his cushioned header was volleyed against the crossbar by Bruno Fernandes.

It was United doing the lion’s share of the attacking in the first half, but opportunities were coming and going for the Reds, with Matheus Cunha squandering another great opening when he blazed over Marcus Rashford’s cut back.

Amid heavy criticism over their summer recruitment in the striking department, Everton fans will have felt somewhat vindicated in their disappointment based on their display in the first 40 minutes, in which they didn’t muster a single shot on target and accumulated an xG of just 0.01.

But something seemed to kick them into life in the final five minutes of the half and they created a gilt-edged chance to take the lead when Thierno Barry ghosted in around the back of Harry Maguire and headed Merlin Röhl’s wicked delivery just over the bar.

The Toffees were left to rue that miss just 61 seconds after the restart too, when a piece of individual brilliance from Mbeumo saw him step in off the right, ride two challenges and bend an inch-perfect effort into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

That goal seemed to spur Everton into life somewhat, twice coming close to levelling the scores before the hour mark, first through Brennan Johnson whose deflected effort went just over, before a last-ditch Shaw block denied Barry a clear strike on goal.

Missed opportunities would’ve proved costly once more were it not for a last-ditch James Tarkowski challenge inside the six-yard box denying Cunha a certain goal, but instead David Moyes’ men took full advantage of that reprieve.

Everton’s main concern has been where the goals would come from after their failure to recruit a striker, but Tyrique George stepped forward to allay those fears seven minutes from time when he blasted home from a tight angle to secure what he thought was a point for his side.

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Their joy was little more than short-lived though, as an unfazed United continued to probe for a second goal and eventually saw their pressure reap rewards in the 88th minute when substitute Benjamin Sesko climbed highest to head home Shaw’s delivery despite Jordan Pickford getting a strong hand on it.

Momentum Flashscore

A crazy game had yet one more twist though, as with the last kick of the game, summer addition Maitland-Niles curled home a sumptuous strike from 25 yards to break United hearts and extend Everton’s unbeaten start.

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)