Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United suffer major blow as Amad Diallo faces six-week injury layoff

Martinelli upset with the way he has been treated by Arteta as he leaves Arsenal

Real Madrid turn down Lille approach for preferred Ayyoub Bouaddi replacement

Arteta wants one assurance before Julian Alvarez makes Arsenal move this summer

Most read on Flashscore News

Nordic nations release joint statement to admit lost confidence in Infantino and FIFA

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd announce Baleba signing after Spurs present Savinho

Super Lig Weekly: Osimhen and Greenwood at the double as scintillating Salah shines

Tottenham receive double boost ahead of Charlton Cup clash

Tottenham receive double boost ahead of Charlton Cup clash
Tottenham receive double boost ahead of Charlton Cup clashNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven are available for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup second-round clash against Charlton.

Van de Ven, who was recently appointed captain, is yet to feature since returning from the World Cup in July. Porro only returned on August 13 after representing Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, De Zerbi also confirmed that Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert remain unavailable through injury.

“Van de Ven comes on the bench, Pedro Porro comes on the bench. Solanke is available to play. I'm glad to have Pedro Porro inside and Micky van de Ven inside of the squad," he said.

"Kudus is not ready yet and Maddison suffered a small injury in the shoulder."

Mentions
Micky van de VenPedro PorroRoberto De ZerbiTottenhamCharltonEFL Cup

Related Articles

Savinho completes Tottenham move: As soon as I spoke to De Zerbi, I knew I had to come

Tottenham set Marmoush transfer deadline after Brentford loss

De Zerbi apologises to Tottenahm fans after miserable Premier League opener