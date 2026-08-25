Tottenham receive double boost ahead of Charlton Cup clash

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven are available for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup second-round clash against Charlton.

Van de Ven, who was recently appointed captain, is yet to feature since returning from the World Cup in July. Porro only returned on August 13 after representing Spain.

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Speaking at his pre-match press conference, De Zerbi also confirmed that Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert remain unavailable through injury.

“Van de Ven comes on the bench, Pedro Porro comes on the bench. Solanke is available to play. I'm glad to have Pedro Porro inside and Micky van de Ven inside of the squad," he said.

"Kudus is not ready yet and Maddison suffered a small injury in the shoulder."