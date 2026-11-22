Torquay United have completed the signing of Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Cole McGhee on loan until January.

The 20-year-old joined Wednesday from Preston North End in the summer of 2025 and has since made 14 senior appearances.

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McGhee started seven Championship matches last season as the financially troubled Owls suffered relegation.

However, his involvement this campaign has been limited to one appearance in an EFL Trophy defeat against Accrington Stanley last month.

"I think he gives us greater strength in depth within our defensive unit and allows us to feel confident going into these games, knowing that we have enough cover and players to play in the right positions," manager Jimmy Ball told the club website.

"We've suffered some injuries and had some suspensions, and those players need to come back and stay fit. Bringing Cole in was therefore a sensible decision.

"He's had some experience playing in the Championship, and he now needs to get more minutes in senior men's football to help him with his career."