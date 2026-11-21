Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has offered an update on Andreas Christensen's fitness and his plan for the January transfer window.

Flick is rumoured to be pushing to bring in a new defender at the start of 2027 - but that's not confirmed yet - as the former Bayern Munich coach looks to assess the fitness of his current options.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jules Kounde is back in full training following an ankle issue and Pau Cubarsi's injury picked up on international duty with Spain is not viewed as serious.

Andreas Christensen's long-standing fitness issues are also a factor and Flick will not make a decision until the end of 2026.

"I don't have a plan yet. Christensen was in really good form. We decided he wouldn't go with the national team and would train here.

"He felt something at the beginning of the week and will be out for two matches. In Cubarsi's case, it's not serious, but we have to be aware of it.

"Christensen's injury doesn't affect us. It's a situation we're aware of. We have to help him and let him know we're counting on him when he's available. He's sad because, when he's at 100%, he's one of the best centre-backs around."