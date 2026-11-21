Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle is plotting several transfer moves in the January window.

The Magpies saw former captain Bruno Guimaraes move to Arsenal over the summer alongside exits for key pair Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

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Those moves were decided prior to Jaissle's arrival as Eddie Howe's replacement and he admitted a failed attempt was made to convince Guimaraes over staying at St. James' Park.

As per reports from the Northern Echo, Jaissle has already spoken to club officials over his priorities for January, with new arrivals Aladji Bamba, Matias Fernandes Pardo and Bazoumana Touré all playing a limited role so far.

Jaissle wants to bring in or top level experience at the start of 2027 and a new No.9 is crucial to that.

No player in Jaissle's current squad has scored more than two Premier League goals this season and that needs to be addressed.