Tonali makes honest Italy admission after Belgium defeat

Sandro Tonali has admitted Italy currently lack a genuine superstar following their disappointing 2-0 UEFA Nations League defeat to Belgium.

The Tottenham midfielder called for patience as Roberto Mancini continues integrating a new generation into the Azzurri squad.

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Italy were booed by frustrated supporters at the Stadio Olimpico after producing an underwhelming performance against Belgium on Friday.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s Nations League clash with Turkiye, Tonali acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the national team but stressed the importance of giving the developing squad time to improve and establish itself.

“I think a lot of people were left disappointed. We have to be honest and talk about what this defeat brought, from the whistles of the fans to the sad faces in the dressing room,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“But you have to accept it, because the game was not a positive one and we deserved to lose,' he added, stressing the importance of accountability within the squad.”