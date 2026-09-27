Belgium boss Van Bommel ready for 'special' clash with Zidane's unbeaten France side

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Van Bommel (centre) celebrates after a win over Italy
Van Bommel (centre) celebrates after a win over ItalyREUTERS / Ciro De Luca

Belgium coach Mark van Bommel is relishing the opportunity to pit his wits against Zinedine Zidane ⁠but is disappointed that Kylian Mbappe will be missing when they host France in the Nations League on Monday.

Van Bommel got off ‌to a dream start in his first game in charge of Belgium with a ‌2-0 away win over Italy in their Group A1 game on ‌Friday and said he wants his side to keep up the attacking ‌approach they showed in Rome.

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"I started (my coaching tenure) last Monday by ‌emphasising intensity and willingness to work," he told a press conference on Sunday.

"The idea has to remain the same. Of course, you have to take the quality ‌of the opponent into account, but that does ⁠not change our style of ‌play.

"If you are beaten in a situation, that's not a problem. As long ​as everyone knows what they have to do."

It will also be a second game in charge for Zidane, whose France debut ​on Friday was a 1-0 win in Turkey where goalscorer Mbappe was injured.

"It is special to coach against someone like that," Van Bommel said.

"He ⁠was an exceptional footballer ​and I played against him once, with Barca (Barcelona) against Real Madrid. If a dribbling move is named after you, then you must have done pretty well. As a coach too, of course. He is a good coach, ‌that's clear.

"I think it's a shame that Mbappe isn't there, because you always want to have the best footballers playing against you. I don't know exactly what injury he has, but I would have liked him to be there," the Belgium coach added.

The France captain has since returned to Real Madrid, who said he had suffered a hyperextension of the left knee.

On the eve of his debut as Belgium coach, former Dutch international Van Bommel watched his son Ruben debut for ‌the Netherlands and set up a dramatic last-gasp equaliser against Germany ​in Amsterdam on Thursday.

"As a father, you see your son make his ‌debut for the Netherlands, that is already something special," Van Bommel told reporters.

"We happened to be watching on the phone with a large part of the coaching staff, and then he provides an assist like that. It's fantastic. I would have liked to ⁠have been in the stadium. ⁠We then also beat Italy. ‌It was two wonderful days."

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UEFA Nations LeagueBelgiumFranceMark van BommelZinedine ZidaneKylian Mbappe

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