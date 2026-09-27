France vs Belgium: Confirmed team news as France and Zidane deal with Mbappe's absence

France clash with Belgium on Monday night as manager Zinedine Zidane hopes to continue his perfect record.

Zidane and Belgium boss Mark van Bommel picked up wins in their first Nations League tests against Turkey and Italy, respectively over the past week.

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France's win came thanks to a goal from the country's all-time top scorer Kylian Mbappe who immediately pulled his left knee and now remains injured and out of action for Les Bleus' next few games.

The good news for Zidane is that France have picked up five consecutive victories against Belgium and are firm favourites to pick up 3 points on Monday night.

France vs Belgium team news

France are of course without Kylian Mbappe who returned to Madrid for treatment on his knee.

Belgium are missing Leandro Trossard who is close to return after recovering from a heel issue.

France vs Belgium kick off time

Both sides meet at the Stade Roi Baudouin at 19:45 UK time

France vs Belgium predicted line-ups

Belgium: Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Moreira, De Bruyne, Godts; De Ketelaere

France: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue

Key stats

Belgium haven't beaten France in a competitive match since 1981 but are unbeaten in their last six home matches, including five clean sheets.

Belgium have scored in 15 of their last 17 matches whilst France have scored in 17 of their last 19 matches.