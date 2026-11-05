The top picks for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League: Barry's form to continue?

With it being the final Gameweek ahead of the November international break, it's a crucial time for Fantasy Premier League managers to make the right decisions for their teams.

Here are the players that will make a real difference to your FPL Gameweek 10 team using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI predicted points. If you’ve had a bad start, get your Gameweek 10 team rated instantly by AI for free and check out your recommended transfers.

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Best Defender: Luka Vuskovic vs Brentford (H) - 4.4 predicted points

Brighton’s defence continues to impress, keeping their sixth clean sheet of the campaign against title challengers Manchester City last time out. That puts them level with Arsenal, conceding just seven goals and 22 big chances on their goal.

Centre-back Luka Vuskovic (£5.2m) is the second highest scoring defender in the game behind team-mate Maxim De Cuyper and remains a differential in just 7.4% of sides. He has two goal involvements and has hit the two point defcon bonus on five occasions.

Vuskovic vs De Cuyper Fantasy Football Hub

Best Midfielder: Declan Rice vs Hull City (H) - 5.2 predicted points

Arsenal have the fixture of the weekend at home to promoted Hull City, and while it’s their defenders capturing the most attention after three consecutive clean sheets, backing Declan Rice (£7.4m) in your midfield could be the real difference maker.

He is on plenty of the Gunners set pieces, with Bukayo Saka out injured, with three assists in the last four Gameweeks alone. He’s made six key passes in this period, including two big chances created. Hull City are without a win or a clean sheet in their last six.

Rice's recent form Fantasy Football Hub

Best Forward: Thierno Barry vs Coventry City (H) - 4.6 predicted points

Everton striker Thierno Barry (£5.6m) is capturing plenty of attention this week, after scoring two goals in the last three Gameweeks alone. With template pick Joao Pedro remaining out with injury, a transfer for the 7.6% forward could make a difference.

In the last four Gameweeks, Barry sits top for big chances among all players, with eight. He’s had 13 shots in the box in this time, underperforming his goal threat numbers. Opponents Coventry City are without a clean sheet in this same period.

Barry's recent form Fantasy Football Hub

Do any of these picks make your current side for Gameweek 10? Get your team rated instantly by AI for free ahead of Friday’s deadline.