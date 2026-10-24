Konsa and Gabriel propel Arsenal past Everton to go level with Man City

Arsenal eased to a 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton, whose manager David Moyes remains winless against a reigning champion away from home in 20 attempts (D5, L15).

Everton suffered defeat for the first time in any competition this season when they lost 2-0 to Chelsea last time out (W4, D4), and the travelling fans knew they’d be up against it again here when they fell behind in the seventh minute.

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An Arsenal corner caused confusion in the box, and after Jordan Pickford and Vitali Mykolenko both failed to clear, Ezri Konsa turned home his first Gunners goal from point-blank range, marking the first time Everton have conceded from a corner this season.

Back in the starting line-up, Tyrique George cut inside and fired the wrong side of the far post at the other end, shortly before Gabriel was required to clear off the line following a goalmouth scramble from a set-piece.

A flurry of Arsenal opportunities followed as Noni Madueke twice sent shots narrowly wide, either side of an off-target Mikel Merino header.

But Everton could have gone into half-time level against the run of play were it not for David Raya, who was alert to thwart a Thierno Barry flick after Ben White had misjudged a header back to his goalkeeper.

Match momentum Flashscore

It looked like Gabriel’s afternoon was over when he jarred his knee 10 minutes into the second half, but the Brazilian soldiered on and was soon celebrating his first goal of the season, climbing highest to head home White’s cross with 22 minutes to play.

Without a shot on target to that point, Everton’s prospects of a comeback looked slim, and so it proved, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s late glancing header bounced agonisingly wide to seal the Toffees’ fate.

Mikel Arteta’s side have now won 12 of their last 13 Premier League games (L1), and while they remain second in the table, this result sees them go level with leaders Manchester City on 21 points.

It’s a familiar story for the Merseysiders, who have now registered just one victory in 31 away Premier League head-to-heads (D5, L25), going winless in nine away league matches stretching back to last term (D5, L4).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Click here for all the stats of the match

Key stats

- Arsenal scored their first set-piece goal in all competitions (excluding penalties) since May of last season against Crystal Palace, ending a run of 13 games without one.

- Mikel Merino attempted five shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Arsenal player in the Premier League this season.

- Everton have a record of W0, D3, L2 when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League this season.