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'It just doesn't help' - Kasper Schmeichel warns Man United fans about protests

'It just doesn't help' - Kasper Schmeichel warns Man United fans about protests
'It just doesn't help' - Kasper Schmeichel warns Man United fans about protestsREUTERS

Kasper Schmeichel has warned Manchester United fans that protests could have a negative effect on the players.

Michael Carrick’s side secured a much-needed 3-2 Champions League comeback win over Roma at Old Trafford on Tuesday (November 3).

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While the fans were certainly delighted after the final whistle, during the game, they protested the club’s ownership by throwing yellow and green tennis balls onto the field.

Unhappy with the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, along with the directors, United fans have held protests in some form for decades.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, son of United legend Peter Schmeichel, Kasper, sympathised with the fans, but also warned it could have a negative effect on the players.

"I like that the fans, they stayed. They could have gone at half time and been frustrated and missed the traffic, but I like the fact that they stayed,” he said.

“And once the first goal went in, that was enough to create the atmosphere. Now the fans have their chance to influence what's going on the pitch for the next game. Now they have the chance to go and back it up.

"I completely get wanting to protest and all of that, but like I say, for the players, it just doesn't help," he added. 

"So now, if you want your team to do well – which I very much believe they do, nobody wants to come and watch their team lose – now it's about doing exactly what they did second half. Backing the team the same way."

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