Temwa Chawinga brace inspires Malawi to shock Nigeria in WAFCON

Tournament debutants Malawi produced one of the biggest shocks in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations history, defeating reigning champions Nigeria 3-2 in a thrilling Group C opener at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday night.

Temwa Chawinga was the star of the show, scoring twice in the second half to inspire the Scorchers to a historic victory over the 10-time African champions.

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Nigeria entered the contest as firm favourites, boasting the tournament’s most successful record and a squad packed with experience and quality.

The Super Falcons started brightly and controlled much of the possession, with Osinachi Ohale and Esther Okoronkwo coming close to breaking the deadlock. Malawi, however, remained disciplined and looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

Their first significant opportunity arrived in the 38th minute when Temwa forced Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie into a save. Two minutes later, Nigeria appealed for a penalty after Okoronkwo appeared to have been brought down by Ireen Khumalo, but referee Aline Umutoni waved play on.

The West Africans continued to dominate possession after the break, but their attacking partnership of Chinwendu Ihezuo and Folashade Ijamilusi struggled to seriously trouble Malawi goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo.

In the 50th minute, Malawi thought they had taken the lead when Tabitha Chawinga found the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade then saw her header from an inswinging cross comfortably saved by Sikelo.

With the match seemingly heading towards a draw, Malawi finally broke the deadlock through Temwa. The Kansas City Current forward capitalised on a defensive lapse and finished past Nnadozie, who had come off her line. Despite VAR checks, the goal stood.

The Scorchers doubled their advantage six minutes later as Tabitha Chawinga produced a composed finish after being set up by Sabina Thom.

Coach Justine Madugu responded with attacking changes, bringing on Asisat Oshoala for Okoronkwo after Uchenna Kanu had replaced Ihezuo. The substitutions immediately gave Nigeria renewed momentum.

The Super Falcons were awarded a penalty when Bernadetta Mkandawire was adjudged to have handled Kanu’s header inside the box. Ajibade calmly converted from the spot to reduce the deficit and give Nigeria hope of a comeback.

However, Malawi punished another defensive mistake as Temwa completed her brace to restore the Scorchers’ two-goal advantage.

Nigeria continued to push forward and Kanu scored late to make it 3-2, but Malawi held firm during the closing stages to secure a famous victory.

The defeat leaves Nigeria with work to do in their next Group C fixture against Zambia, who earlier thrashed Egypt 6-0. The Super Falcons must now respond quickly to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

The tournament’s four semi-finalists will qualify for Africa’s four places at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.