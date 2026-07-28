Super Falcons WAFCON 2026: Full fixtures and match details

Super Falcons have won the title for a record ten times

Reigning African champions Nigeria are aiming to secure a record-extending 11th WAFCON title, but their campaign begins with a tricky test against tournament debutants Malawi at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons claimed their 10th continental crown at the last edition, overcoming hosts Morocco in a thrilling five-goal final.

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Nigeria fell two goals behind inside the opening 30 minutes but produced a remarkable comeback to secure victory and lift the trophy at the Rabat Olympic Stadium.

They return to North Africa with two major objectives: to successfully defend their title while also securing one of Africa’s four qualification places for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

However, Justine Madugu’s star-studded squad, featuring experienced players and football icon Asisat Oshoala, must first navigate a challenging Group C campaign against Malawi, African powerhouse Zambia and North African side Egypt.

Super Falcons’ full group-stage schedule:

Match 1 - Nigeria vs Malawi

Date: Tuesday, July 28th, 2026

Kick-off: 21:00 WAT

Venue: Al Medina Stadium, Rabat

Nigeria begin their quest for glory against tournament debutants Malawi, who secured their first-ever WAFCON qualification after overcoming Angola.

Led by the Chawinga sisters, Temwa and Tabitha, the Scorchers will be determined to challenge the West African giants, who are no strangers to continental success.

Justine Madugu’s Super Falcons will also look to maintain their impressive record, having never lost to a debutant team at the WAFCON since the tournament’s inaugural edition in 1998.

"We are here to defend our title and secure our qualification for the World Cup. The team is fully prepared and ready for battle," Madugu told the media.

"We have deep respect for Malawi. They are a very good team, and we are taking absolutely nothing for granted."

Match 2 – Nigeria vs Zambia

Date: Saturday, August 1st, 2026

Kick-off: 21:00 WAT

Venue: Al Medina Stadium, Rabat

Two of Africa’s most exciting women’s football nations, Nigeria and Zambia, will meet in a highly anticipated WAFCON clash at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat.

With a place in the last four at stake, both teams will be eager to secure victory and claim continental bragging rights.

Nigeria’s dominance in WAFCON history is well established, with a record 10 titles and a strong record against the Copper Queens.

The Super Falcons have recorded emphatic wins over Zambia, including 6-0 in 2014, 4-0 in 2018 and 5-0 in 2024.

However, Zambia famously turned the tables in 2022, defeating Nigeria 1-0 in the third-place play-off.

Zambia's Barbra Banda ČTK / AP / Julio Cortez

Match 3 - Egypt vs Nigeria

Date: Wednesday, August 5th, 2026

Kick-off: 21:00 WAT

Venue: Rabat Olympic Stadium, Rabat

The two countries have met just once in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations history.

Nigeria recorded a resounding 6-0 victory over Egypt in their second group game en route to winning a third continental title on home soil in 1998, with the match played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

A repeat of that scoreline is unlikely in Rabat, given Egypt’s progress and improved strength.

However, the Cleopatras face a tough challenge against a Nigeria side boasting impressive attacking firepower.

For goalkeeper Maha El-Demerdash, the objective is clear: to showcase the progress made by Egyptian women’s football since their last WAFCON appearance in 2016.

"We have worked a lot in recent years. The atmosphere in the team is excellent. We are united, and we believe in our qualities. We want to show a completely different image and go as far as possible," El-Demerdash said.

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