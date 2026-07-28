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NFF slams racist abuse directed at Super Falcons star Okoronkwo

NFF slams racist abuse directed at Super Falcons star Okoronkwo
NFF slams racist abuse directed at Super Falcons star OkoronkwoSammy Kogan / Zuma Press / Profimedia

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has condemned racist abuse aimed at Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo on social media.

The backlash followed reports of a theft at the team’s Marriott Hotel in Casablanca, where a suspect accused of stealing cash was arrested. 

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The NFF said the stolen money was fully recovered and the individual responsible was sentenced to six months in prison. 

Despite this, Okoronkwo was subjected to racist insults and offensive emojis online. The federation strongly denounced the abuse and expressed its support for the Super Falcons star.

“The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) strongly condemns the unacceptable racist abuse directed at Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo on social media following recent incidents at the team’s hotel in Morocco.

“The racist abuse and emojis directed at our player make absolutely no sense, especially as the individual responsible for the theft was apprehended, made to return the stolen cash in full, and sentenced to six months in prison.”

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Esther OkoronkwoAfrican footballAfrica Cup of Nations WomenNigeria

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