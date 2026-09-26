Sweden lose Holm to thigh injury ahead of Poland clash

Emil Holm will play no further part in this international window after suffering a thigh injury in Sweden's 2-1 win over Romania in the UEFA Nations League (UNL).

The defender was forced off on a stretcher having gone down under a challenge with around an hour of the match played at Strawberry Arena.

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Holm has heard screaming in pain on the match broadcast, and the initial fear was that he suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem, but following examinations, it was revealed it was a thigh problem for the right-back, who will now undergo treatment at his club side Bologna.

The Sweden squad has been plagued by injuries since it was initially announced, but head coach Graham Potter will not call up a replacement at this stage, ahead of fixtures with Poland, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Romania again.

Considering Holm was scheduled to play a little more than an hour, the timing of the injury is especially cruel: "The idea was that he would play around 65 minutes. When you look at the situation, it doesn't look good," said Potter at full-time.

"It's so frustrating. He's young and has time, but right now there's nothing I can say to make him feel better," the Englishman continued.

Follow Sweden in the UNL on Flashscore.