Manchester City have been accused of 115 breaches of the Premier League's financial fair-play rules and are expected to be found guilty of 114. If the punishment is a retrospective points deduction, who will be the biggest winners?

On Friday, The Athletic revealed City had been found guilty of 114 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, having been cleared of just one of the charges they faced.

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The club are expected to appeal, which will delay any final decision and the punishment ranges from a retrospective points deduction to expulsion from the Premier League.

During the period under investigation (2009 to 2018), City won three Premier League titles. If they lose them, who would be celebrating?

In Sir Alex Ferguson's penultimate season at Manchester United, City won one of the most iconic Premier League titles. With the Red Devils' players still on the pitch after beating Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, Sergio Aguero scored one of the most famous goals in history at the Etihad in the 90+4th minute, sending the title to the blue half of Manchester.

That year, the two rivals finished level on 89 points. If City lose one point, United would celebrate another title. It would further enhance Sir Alex Ferguson's legacy, with the Scot due to retire the following season after winning three consecutive titles – a feat he had already achieved between 1998 and 2001 and between 2006 and 2009. The only person to repeat that achievement was Guardiola between 2020 and 2024.

The final standings in 2011/12 Flashscore

After seeing United win the title in 2012/13, City returned to the top of the Premier League the following season, beating Liverpool by two points. It was a campaign marked by Steven Gerrard's famous slip against Chelsea.

The famous Liverpool captain could have fulfilled his dream of winning a title with the Reds and seen the club end their title drought six years before their triumph in 2020.

It would have been Liverpool's first Premier League triumph.

The final standings in 2013/14 Flashscore

2017/18 – Manchester United

The succession to Sir Alex Ferguson was a genuine drama for United, and it is still unfolding. Since the famous Scot left in 2013, seven permanent managers have taken charge at Old Trafford, and none has managed to bring the Premier League back to the club that has been the most successful of the era in English football.

However, the story could look a little different now. Mourinho, the desired successor in 2013, only joined United in 2016, after David Moyes and Louis van Gaal had been given their chance.

In what would prove to be his penultimate season in charge of the Red Devils, he finished second with 81 points, behind Pep Guardiola's centurions.

If City lose this title, Mourinho would become the first United manager to win the Premier League without being Sir Alex Ferguson. Just as importantly for the fans, it would keep the Red Devils one title ahead of great rivals Liverpool (21 to 20).