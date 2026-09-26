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Germany vs Greece latest: Confirmed team news as Jurgen Klopp seeks first win in charge

Germany vs Greece latest: Confirmed team news as
Germany vs Greece latest: Confirmed team news as REUTERS

Germany clash with Greece on Sunday night as they begin their second Nation League test.

Germany boss Jurgen Klopp was forced to settle for a point in the Netherlands earlier in the week as his former Liverpool player Cody Gakpo sealed an added-time goal to share the spoils.

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Die Mannschaft have won five consecutive competitive home games dating back to September 2025 and as they welcome Greece to Augsburg, they will hope to continue such a fine record.

Greece are one of the newcomers to League A following their successful promotion and got off to a winning start with an impressive comeback against Serbia, which will only build momentum heading into the Germany clash.

Germany vs Greece team news

Jamal Musiala has been replaced by Mainz's Nadiem Amiri due to a thigh strain whilst Kai Havertz picked up a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Burkardt.

Germany vs Greece predicted line-ups

Germany: Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Kimmich, Adeyemi, Wirtz, Schade, Burkhardt

Greece: Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Karetsas, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Tzolis; Douvikas, Pavlidis

Germany vs Greece kick off time

The two sides will clash at the WWK Arena at 19:45 UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Key Stats

Germany are unbeaten in the last 10 meetings with Greece, with 7 wins, 3 draws.

Germany have lost only 2 of their last 20 group games in the Nations League.

Greece have kept 12 clean sheets in their last 17 Nations League group games whilst Arsenal's Christos Tzolis has 6 goals in his last 10 competitive appearances for the nation.

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UEFA Nations LeagueFlorian WirtzChristos TzolisCody GakpoGreeceGermanySerbia

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