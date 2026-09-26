Sagnol brutally sacked by Georgia after dire home loss in Nations League opener

Former France international Willy Sagnol has been sacked as Georgia coach, the country's football federation announced Saturday.

The move comes after Friday's 1-0 defeat at home to Northern Ireland in Georgia's opening match in the Nations League.

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"The Georgian national football team will be coached by Georgian specialist Ramaz Svanadze until the end of 2028," the country's federation said.

"Svanadze will replace Frenchman Willy Sagnol as head coach."

Georgia's next matches Flashscore

Former Bayern Munich right-back and France international Sagnol took over Georgia in February 2021 and guided them to a first European Championship appearance three years later.

"Thank you, Willy Sagnol, for every minute spent with the Georgian national team and for the emotions we shared together along this historic path," the federation added.

Svanadze, 45, was previously in charge of the Georgian under-21 side, with whom he reached the European Championship finals on two occasions.