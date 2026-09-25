Zidane reveals Mbappe could miss France's next three games

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Kylian Mbappe was forced off injured on Friday
Kylian Mbappe was forced off injured on FridayReuters / Umit Bektas

Kylian Mbappe scored in France's win against Turkey on Friday but injured his left knee in the process. He was taken off as a precaution just before the hour mark. Zinedine Zidane admitted that he is probably ruled out of France's next three matches, but could he also miss the Clasico in a month's time?

Starting on the left of a 4-3-3 formation coached by Zinedine Zidane, Kylian Mbappe had to wait until the 54th minute to make his mark.

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After Ugurcan Cakir failed to clear the ball, France took the lead through their captain, who converted a perfect pass from Michael Olise.

Mbappe did not celebrate, instead clutching his left knee. He tried to continue, but was substituted in the 58th minute, with Desire Doue coming on. He went straight back to the dressing room. 

After the match, Zidane said Mbappe had hyperextended his left knee. He could well be ruled out, at the very least, for France's next three matches.

"I think he'll have to return (to Madrid)," Zidane told TF1.

"We won't take any risks. He hyperextended his knee when taking the shot. That's not exactly encouraging if he is to continue."

As a reminder, the Clasico will be played on October 25th. The countdown is already underway in Spain.

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UEFA Nations LeagueFranceKylian MbappeZinedine ZidaneReal Madrid

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