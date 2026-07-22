Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Swansea sign World Cup Star Elijah Just from Motherwell

Swansea sign World Cup Star Elijah Just from Motherwell
Swansea sign World Cup Star Elijah Just from MotherwellCanadian Press / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Swansea City have announced the signing of winger Elijah Just from Motherwell, subject to relevant approval.

The 26-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with an option for a further 12 months and will wear the number eight shirt. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Just will reunite with fellow New Zealand international Marko Stamenic after both featured at the World Cup.

 The winger scored three goals for the All Whites, including a strike against Iran that was nominated for Goal of the Tournament. 

He also became the first New Zealand player to score twice in a World Cup match. Just began his senior career with Western and Eastern Suburbs before moving to Denmark in 2019 and later joining Motherwell

Just made 43 appearances across two Scottish Premiership seasons, scoring seven goals. He was also named Motherwell’s Player of the Season during his debut campaign.

Mentions
Football transfersElijah Henry JustMotherwellSwansea

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Swansea agree deal to sign Ghana winger Joseph Opoku

Lille value Ayyoub Bouaddi at €100m amid Man City interest

Aston Villa make PSG starlet Ibrahim Mbaye priority target