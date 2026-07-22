Swansea sign World Cup Star Elijah Just from Motherwell

Swansea City have announced the signing of winger Elijah Just from Motherwell, subject to relevant approval.

The 26-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with an option for a further 12 months and will wear the number eight shirt.

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Just will reunite with fellow New Zealand international Marko Stamenic after both featured at the World Cup.

The winger scored three goals for the All Whites, including a strike against Iran that was nominated for Goal of the Tournament.

He also became the first New Zealand player to score twice in a World Cup match. Just began his senior career with Western and Eastern Suburbs before moving to Denmark in 2019 and later joining Motherwell.

Just made 43 appearances across two Scottish Premiership seasons, scoring seven goals. He was also named Motherwell’s Player of the Season during his debut campaign.