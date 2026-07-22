EXCLUSIVE: Swansea agree deal to sign Ghana winger Joseph Opoku

Championship side Swansea City have agreed a deal to sign Ghanaian winger Joseph Opoku from Belgian Pro League club Zulte Waregem, Flashscore understands.

The 20-year-old has completed his medicals and signed all contracts in Austria, where head coach Vítor Matos’s squad are currently based for a pre-season training camp.

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The Ghanaian joins the Championship on an initial four-year deal with an option to extend by a further year.

Swansea will pay Zulte Waregem around €6M but the fee could rise above €7M depending on add-ons, which includes Premier League promotion and Black Stars call-ups.

The official announcement is expected to be on Thursday before he offifically joins the team to train during their pre-season camp.

Opoku is set to become Swansea’s fifth summer signing following the earlier arrivals of Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, Red Bull Salzburg winger Moussa Yeo, Elijah Just from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, and Finnish midfielder Leo Walta.

Swansea beat significant competition to secure Opoku’s signature. Fellow Championship side Hull City, Italian Serie A club Genoa, Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor, Russian outfit Krasnodar and Spanish La Liga club Real Sociedad had all shown concrete interest in the winger following his standout 2025/26 campaign in Belgium.

Opoku joined Zulte Waregem in August 2024 from Ghanaian side Great Corinthians FC on a two-year contract, having first impressed the club’s technical team during a trial. He played a starring role as the club won the 2024/25 Challenger Pro League title and secured promotion to the Belgian Pro League.

His performances also earned him a contract extension in July 2025, tying him to the club for two additional years with an option for two more.

Joseph Opoku's career stats Flashscore

His breakout campaign followed. Across the 2025/26 season, Opoku registered 10 goals and 16 assists. His performances were recognised with the Jupiler Pro League Player of the Month award for April 2026.

Matos, the Portuguese head coach appointed by Swansea in November 2025 on a four-year contract, is understood to be a particular admirer of the winger’s profile likening the Ghanaian to Sadio Mane.

The former Liverpool elite development coach has spoken publicly about the club’s pursuit of technical, high-intensity, direct wide players who fit into his preferred possession-based system. Opoku, right-footed and predominantly a left winger, matches that profile.

Internationally, the winger made the breakthrough into the senior Ghana national team earlier this year, facing Mexico in May and was later included in Carlos Queiroz’s preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He did not, however, make the final 26-man squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Swansea’s summer business has been shaped around a broader squad rebuild under Matos, who guided the Swans to an 11th-placed finish in the Championship last season after taking over from Alan Sheehan in November.

The club are targeting a more competitive 2026/27 campaign, which begins with a Championship trip to Stoke City on Saturday, August 15.